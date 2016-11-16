SEOUL Nov 16 Incoming President Donald Trump
would be looking at a more rigorous evaluation process for the
Treasury Department's currency report to inform the U.S.
government which countries manipulate their currencies, a South
Korean foreign exchange official said late on Monday.
"When Trump takes office, he is likely to greatly strengthen
the rules from current levels," the official told Reuters on the
condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak
publicly about the matter.
"We're paying close attention to make sure (South Korea) is
not added to the list of 'enhanced analysis' or 'currency
manipulators' even if the rules are strengthened."
South Korea was on a foreign exchange "monitoring list" of
countries in the October U.S. Treasury report, along with China,
Japan, Germany and Taiwan.
The twice yearly report from the Treasury Department
evaluates the currency policies of its major trading partners to
assess whether any of the countries are gaining an unfair trade
advantage by manipulating their respective currencies.
The South Korean official's comments underscore the
uncertainty that Trump's Nov. 8 election win has created for
policymakers around the world, with financial markets still
trying to come to terms with his stance on trade, as well as
foreign and domestic policies.
The official added that the Treasury's next report due in
April 2017 is likely to be "a starting point" for the U.S. in
pressuring economies that has sizable trade surpluses.
