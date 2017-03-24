BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
SEOUL, March 24 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd is expected to receive considerable calls from shipowners for "builder's default" if the company goes into court receivership, its CEO Jung Sung-leep said on Friday.
Shipowners can call builder's default, which is cancelling existing orders for ships, in the event of a shipyard entering court receivership.
South Korean state banks on Thursday said they were preparing a fresh $2.6 billion bailout for Daewoo Shipbuilding, which has built up huge losses from offshore projects and risks missing debt repayments. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION