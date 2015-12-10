SEOUL South Korea's central bank chief said on Friday that emerging market economies are vulnerable to external shocks like the appreciation of the U.S. dollar, which has been firming in anticipation of higher interest rates in the United States.

"Asian emerging market economies have substantial external debt, and are therefore vulnerable to external shocks, due for example, to U.S. dollar appreciation," said Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol in a speech at a conference in Seoul.

Lee also said policies for macro-economic stability are of foremost importance for the economies, just a day after the Bank of Korea held rates steady at 1.50 percent for a sixth straight month on Thursday.

