SEOUL Oct 27 South Korean households are piling
on debt at the fastest rate in eight years thanks to big-bang
stimulus launched by the new finance minister - but as global
growth cools the government risks scoring an economic own goal
and inflaming deflationary pressures.
That would be particularly ironic as Finance Minister Choi
Kyung-hwan has repeatedly warned that Asia's fourth-largest
economy is in peril of slipping into Japan-style deflation,
which kept growth in the land of the rising sun stagnant for two
decades.
Choi, however, wouldn't have expected the chill that's
enveloped the global economy since he took office in
July, analysts say, and immediately set about re-energising the
economy with an $11-billion-plus stimulus package.
The impact has been seen in the debt binge by South Korean
households, which boosted borrowing from banks by a net 9.32
trillion won ($8.83 billion) during the August-September period
mainly to buy homes, central bank data showed. The debt build-up
is the most since the November-December period of 2006.
Home purchases and retail sales have grown sharply since
August, with the pickup aided by two interest rate cuts, widely
seen to have been made under pressure from the government.
"The broad view (in June when Choi was nominated) was the
global economy would be doing fine although domestic demand was
lagging behind, but the situation has changed sharply by now as
we just saw from the GDP data," said Oh Suk-tae, economist at SG
Securities in Seoul.
Third-quarter GDP data on Friday showed that South Korean
exports posted their first quarterly fall in a year, taking the
gloss off a rebound in growth from a weak second quarter.
Some analysts, including ANZ bank and Barclays, continue to
count on a steady pick up in consumption over the shorter term.
But the worsening in the global economic outlook and
persistent underlying weakness in South Korea's property market
could end up saddling households with heavier debt loads and
undermining Choi's strategy to boost growth, analysts say.
HIGH DEBT, DEFLATION RISKS
Worse still, it could add to deflation pressures, especially
if households start paying back debt rather than spend - the
very thing Choi is trying to avoid under his policies
dubbed 'Choinomics' by markets.
"While we've generally felt rates would come down grudgingly
to maintain financial stability, easing into an accelerating
household credit cycle amplifies the risk of deflation in the
future," Duncan Wooldridge, economist at UBS in Hong Kong, said
in a recent note to clients.
To be sure, deflation is not an imminent risk for South
Korea but concerns are growing. This year's consumer inflation
is set to stay below 1.5 percent for a second consecutive year -
the first in the country's modern history and compares with an
average of 3.3 percent for the previous five years.
Warning of deflation risks, Choi has eased mortgage
borrowing limits and offered some $40 billion in public spending
and financial support that includes the $11 billion stimulus.
In some urban apartment blocks, flyers from consumer finance
firms such as Hyundai Capital Co are informing homeowners that
after Choi's measures they can now borrow tens of millions of
won more.
South Koreans already carry debt that is 1.6 times annual
disposable income, among the heaviest loads among major
economies and even higher than the 1.4 times ratio in the United
States in 2007, before the housing bubble burst triggered the
global financial crisis.
Choi has brushed off worries that household debt could cause
a serious problem, saying banks are strong, debt delinquencies
are low and the anticipated revival of the economy will more
than pay off.
Investors do not yet show signs of unease, but high
household debt has been a rationale for capital flight at times
of stress. In late 2008, South Korea drew down $43 billion of
reserves in three months due to foreign selloff.
Now, export-reliant South Korea is exposed to slowing growth
in China - its biggest market -an ailing euro zone, and a weak
Japanese yen that erodes the competitiveness of local
manufacturers.
Lee Hahn-koo, a senior lawmaker in the ruling Saenuri
Party, noted that South Korea's property market has structural
challenges that make reflation tough, including a shrinking
population aged 30 to 50, the cohort most likely to buy a home.
"Such an attempt to lift real estate prices by encouraging
lending can no longer work," said Lee, who was widely seen as a
potential candidate earlier this year to head the central bank.
"Who can spend more when everyone is so busy paying back
debt?"
(1 US dollar = 1,055.4700 Korean won)
