SEOUL, July 22 South Korea unveiled on Wednesday
a modest set of measures aimed at mitigating risks from the
heavy and growing household debt burden, but promised to
continue with broad policies designed to support economic
growth.
The government will aim to lift the ratio of amortised loans
to 45 percent of the total bank lending to households by the end
of 2017, from an estimated 33 percent at the end of June this
year, the Financial Service Commission said in a statement.
That moves the target up from 40 percent set previously for
the end of 2017, the final full year before President Park
Geun-hye's five-year term ends in early 2018.
But the government has effectively given up on its own goal
of keeping growth in household debt to below the pace of
increase for disposable income, as it's been hamstrung by a
fragile recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
"The goal has not been discarded but it will take time for
efforts to strengthen the borrowers' debt repayment ability to
take effect," Sohn Byung-doo, head of the commission's financial
policy bureau, told an embargoed briefing.
South Korea's heavy household debt has been cited as a
major weak spot in the country's financial system as shocks such
as a sudden spike in interest rates or a sharp slowing in the
economy could cause a series of debt defaults by households.
In February last year, President Park said she aimed to cut
the household debt to disposable income ratio to 155 percent by
the end of 2017 from 160 percent at the end of 2013.
But months later, the government eased mortgage restrictions
and the central bank cut interest rates, and the ratio jumped to
164 percent at the end of last year. In comparison, the ratio
reached 140 percent in the United States in 2007, just before
that country's housing bubble burst.
Government sources have told Reuters recently it was neither
possible nor desirable for the government to try to achieve the
goal of bringing down the ratio swiftly, given the weak economic
recovery.
Apart from pushing up the amortised loan target, the
commission also said the government would strengthen the funding
capability of the state-run Korea Housing Finance Corporation to
help local lenders provide money to borrowers.
The company's authorised capital would be more than doubled
to 5 trillion won ($4.32 billion) from 2 trillion won now and it
will be allowed to sell up to $500 million of bonds abroad based
on loans that it purchases from local lenders.
The commission also said it would require lenders to
strengthen their screening practice on loan applications such as
securing more documentations on the applicant's income and
repayment ability.
($1 = 1,157.6000 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)