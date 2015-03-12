SEOUL, March 12 South Korea will launch a panel
comprising two government ministries, the central bank and two
financial regulatory agencies, to coordinate policy on household
debt, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
The panel will focus discussion especially on ways to
improve the structure of household debt as well as assess the
macroeconomic effects of heavy household debt, the ministry said
in a statement.
The statement came hours after the Bank of Korea surprised
markets by cutting interest rates to a record low of 1.75
percent in a 5-2 vote despite concerns that lower credit costs
would fuel household borrowings.
The panel will be led by the finance ministry, with senior
officials from the land ministry, the Financial Services
Commission, the Bank of Korea and the Financial Supervisory
Service also participating, the ministry said.
South Korean households carry debt amounting to some 160
percent of annual disposable income on average, one of the
highest among major economies.
