BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
SEOUL Feb 22 South Korea's ratio of short-term external debt to foreign exchange reserves fell to 28.3 percent by the end of December 2016 from 28.8 percent three months earlier, data showed on Wednesday.
Short-term external debt inched down to $105.2 billion by end-December from $108.6 billion at the end of September, while foreign reserves declined to $371.1 billion from $377.8 billion over the period, the Bank of Korea data showed.
The total amount of external debt fell to $380.9 billion in the period from $400.2 billion.
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.