SEOUL, June 1 South Korea's ratio of short-term external debt to foreign reserves fell to 31.1 percent at the end of March from 31.7 percent three months earlier, marking the lowest level in a decade, central bank data showed on Monday.

South Korea's short-term external debt fell to $112.8 billion by the end of March from $115.3 billion three months earlier while foreign reserves declined more slowly to $362.8 billion from $363.6 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

The ratio was the lowest since 29.9 percent set at the end of March 2005.

Meanwhile, total external debt owed by Asia's fourth-largest economy also fell to $418.9 billion at the end of March from $425.4 billion three months before, the data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)