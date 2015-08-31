SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korea's ratio of short-term external debt to foreign exchange reserves edged up during the second quarter to the highest in nine months as debt rose faster than reserves, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The ratio rose to 32.3 percent by the end of June from 31.1 percent ratio at the end of March, data from the Bank of Korea showed, the highest level since the end of September last year but still well below past levels.

South Korea's short-term external debt rose to $121.2 billion by the end of June from $112.8 billion three months earlier, while foreign reserves increased to $374.8 billion from $362.8 billion over the same period.

Total external debt owed by South Korea rose slightly to $420.6 billion by the end of June from $418.9 billion at the end of March, the data showed. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Pullin)