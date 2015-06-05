SEOUL, June 5 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May fell from an eight-month high as companies withdrew dollars for trade payments and direct foreign investment, central bank data showed on Friday.

Foreign exchange bank deposits slipped $3.29 billion from the previous month to $64.75 billion in May, the Bank of Korea said.

Dollar deposits inched down $2.19 billion in May to $39.40 billion while yuan deposits edged down $0.75 billion to $19.07 over the same period.

The Bank of Korea statement attributed the decline in yuan deposits to some deposits maturing.

Non-financial businesses withdrew the most money from their foreign exchange bank accounts last month, the data showed, followed by non-bank financials and public institutions.

Dollar deposits accounted for 60.8 percent of all foreign exchange bank deposits as of end-May, while the yuan accounted for 29.5 percent.