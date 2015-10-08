SEOUL Oct 8 South Korea's foreign exchange bank
deposits fell for a fifth straight month in September to their
lowest level in over a year as yuan deposits
continued to decline, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $59.19 billion as of
end-September, the Bank of Korea said in a statement, down $0.50
billion from August. This was the lowest level since end-June
last year.
According to a breakdown of the data, dollar bank deposits
rose for a fourth consecutive month by $0.76 billion to a
record-high $43.47 billion in September as public firms and
non-financial companies deposited dollars in accounts for future
payments.
Yuan deposits fell for a fifth straight month, slipping
$1.20 billion to $9.43 billion last month. This was the lowest
level seen since end-March last year.
Deposits denominated in the yuan continued to decline as
investors did not roll over matured deposits due to ebbing
demand for the Chinese currency, the BOK said.
As of end-September, dollar deposits accounted for 73.4
percent of all foreign-exchange deposits and the yuan accounted
for 15.9 percent.
