SEOUL Jan 11 South Korea's foreign exchange
bank deposits slipped to their lowest level in 20 months in
December last year, the central bank said on Monday, as
businesses withdrew funds for year-end settlements.
Foreign exchange bank deposits declined for a second
straight month, dropping $3.78 billion to $58.53 billion at the
end of December, which was the lowest level since end-April
2014, Bank of Korea data showed.
Dollar deposits fell $1.37 billion in December to $47.25
billion, a three-month low, while bank deposits denominated in
Chinese yuan slipped $1.88 billion to $4.68 billion
over the same period.
As of the end of last month, yuan deposits stood at their
lowest level since end-November 2013. The central bank
attributed the fall in yuan deposits to a sustained lack of
investor interest in the currency, without elaborating.
Dollar deposits accounted for 80.7 percent of all foreign
exchange bank deposits in South Korea at end-December, while
yuan-denominated deposits accounted for 8.0 percent.
Foreign bank deposits at the end of 2015 were $2.58 billion
less than end-2014, the central bank said.
