SEOUL Feb 17 South Korea's foreign exchange
bank deposits declined for a third straight month in January to
their lowest level in nearly two years as companies withdrew
dollars for trade payments, monthly central bank data showed on
Wednesday.
Foreign exchange bank deposits on a whole fell $2.93 billion
to stand at $55.60 billion as of the end of January, the Bank of
Korea (BOK) said in a statement. This was the lowest level seen
since the end of March 2014.
The decline was mainly due to a downturn in dollar deposits
as companies withdrew dollars to pay for both export and import
payments.
As a result, deposits in the greenback dropped $3.09 billion
to $44.16 billion in January, a four-month low.
Meanwhile, the same data showed bank deposits denominated in
the yuan continued its fall that started in May last
year and stood at $4.40 billion as of the end of last month as
investors saw little reason to boost their investment in the
Chinese currency, the BOK said.
After inching down $0.28 billion in January, yuan deposits
were at their lowest level since end-November 2013.
As of end-January, dollar deposits accounted for 79.4
percent of the total foreign exchange bank deposits in South
Korea. Yuan deposits accounted for 7.9 percent, slightly higher
than deposits held in the Japanese yen and euro,
which accounted for 5.8 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.
