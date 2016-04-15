SEOUL, April 15 Foreign exchange deposits at
South Korea's banks rose by 13 percent in March from the
previous month to the highest level since November 2015, central
bank data showed on Friday.
Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $60.57 billion at
the end of March, the Bank of Korea said, up from $53.47 billion
in the previous month. The gain reversed what had been a
four-month drop from November 2015 to February 2016.
A Bank of Korea official said a steep increase in dollar
holdings due to local companies depositing import and export
payments was chiefly responsible for the rise.
Dollar deposits rose to $48.27 billion as of end-March from
$42.51 billion, and yuan deposits gained to $4.71 billion from
$4.34 billion during the same period.
Deposits held by companies rose by $6.05 billion in March,
while those held by private entities also gained by $1.05
billion. Companies held 87.4 percent of foreign exchange
deposits as of the end of last month, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)