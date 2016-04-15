SEOUL, April 15 Foreign exchange deposits at South Korea's banks rose by 13 percent in March from the previous month to the highest level since November 2015, central bank data showed on Friday.

Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $60.57 billion at the end of March, the Bank of Korea said, up from $53.47 billion in the previous month. The gain reversed what had been a four-month drop from November 2015 to February 2016.

A Bank of Korea official said a steep increase in dollar holdings due to local companies depositing import and export payments was chiefly responsible for the rise.

Dollar deposits rose to $48.27 billion as of end-March from $42.51 billion, and yuan deposits gained to $4.71 billion from $4.34 billion during the same period.

Deposits held by companies rose by $6.05 billion in March, while those held by private entities also gained by $1.05 billion. Companies held 87.4 percent of foreign exchange deposits as of the end of last month, the central bank said. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)