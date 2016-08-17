Aug 17 South Korea's foreign exchange bank
deposits in July rose to their highest in 15 months, central
bank data showed on Wednesday, as deposits in dollars increased
for trade settlement and investment purposes.
Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $66.23 billion at
end-July, the Bank of Korea said, up $6.62 billion from the
previous month.
Dollar deposits rose $5.74 billion to $55.74 billion,
hitting a record high, while deposits denominated in the euro
also jumped by $540 million - the fastest pace since December
of 2008 - to $3.27 billion.
The central bank noted a significant jump in dollar deposits
among individual savers, which grew at the fastest pace on
record in July.
The won gained about 4.8 percent against the dollar since
July 1, which may have presented a buying opportunity for the
dollar.
Dollar deposits accounted for 57.4 percent of all foreign
exchange deposits among South Korean residents last month, while
those denominated in the euro and the yuan stood at 4.9 percent,
and 3 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Dahee Kim;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)