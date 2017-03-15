SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's foreign exchange
deposits in February rose for a second month to their highest
level in two and a half years, central bank data showed on
Wednesday.
Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $67.94 billion at
the end of February, the Bank of Korea said, the biggest amount
since end-August 2014.
At the end of January, deposits were $64.65 billion.
The deposits rose mainly on a gain in dollar deposits as
exporters and importers stowed more in their accounts for trade
settlements, the bank said.
In February, dollar deposits rose $8.54 billion to $57.98
billion to account for 85.4 percent of total foreign exchange
bank deposits.
Total deposits held by companies added $2.72 billion to
$56.62 billion in February and those held by private entities
inched up $570 million to $11.32 billion over the same period,
the data showed.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)