SEOUL, June 13 Yuan deposits at banks in South
Korea rose by a net $1.42 billion during May to a record $11.33
billion mainly on increased investment by local institutions in
China, the central bank said on Friday.
It was the fourth-biggest monthly gain on record in yuan
deposits, but fell back from April's net $2.02 billion rise,
Bank of Korea data showed. It was the 11th consecutive month for
yuan deposits to reach a record high.
China is South Korea's largest trade partner, taking around
one-quarter of total exports.
The central bank said all deposits in foreign currencies
including the yuan rose by a net $1.21 billion during
May to reach a record $59.63 billion, although deposits in
currencies other than yuan fell slightly.
U.S. dollar-denominated deposits accounted for 70.6 percent
of total foreign-currency deposits at end-May, far outpacing the
yuan's 19 percent, the data showed.
