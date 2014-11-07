(Corrects to "yuan/won" from "yen/won" in opening paragraph)

SEOUL Nov 7 Deposits of yuan at banks in South Korea rose $1.4 billion to a record $21.7 billion in October as South Korea prepares to introduce direct yuan/won trade next month, the central bank said on Friday. The Bank of Korea (BOK) has designated 12 banks as market makers for direct yuan/won trade to start in December, noting the rise in yuan holdings was due to South Korean branches of Chinese banks working to attract more local depositors.

Yuan deposits have set records every month since July 2013.

The BOK said dollar deposits rose $1.2 billion to $38.4 billion in October after falling in September to their lowest level since January.

Yuan holdings accounted for 32.7 percent of all foreign currency deposits while the dollar made up 57.9 percent, the lowest dollar percentage on record.

As a whole, South Korea's foreign currency deposits were $66.4 billion in October, up $2.7 billion from September's total $63.7 billion. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)