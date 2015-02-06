BRIEF-Pulse Oil reports $8 mln unit financing
* Pulse Oil Corp. Announces $8 million unit financing to acquire oil and gas assets, restart production and commence horizontal drilling
SEOUL Feb 6 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits as a whole rose in January, central bank data showed on Friday, with U.S. dollar deposits climbing considerably while yuan holdings fell.
The central bank said the decline in yuan holdings was due to accounts not being rolled over on maturity as depositors decided against re-investing in the Chinese currency.
Deposits denominated in yuan dropped $0.64 billion last month to $18.73 billion, the lowest level since July last year.
Dollar deposits rose $2.27 billion in January to $38.27 billion, the Bank of Korea said.
Corporate foreign exchange deposits rose by $2.01 billion to $57.22 billion, and privately-held deposits edged up by $0.03 billion to $5.93 billion in January.
Total foreign exchange deposits rose $2.04 billion to $63.15 billion at end-January. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
OTTAWA, May 3 Toronto home prices and new listings surged in April while sales fell, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting the market may be starting to rebalance after new housing rules were put it place amid fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.