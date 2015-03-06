SEOUL, March 6 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits rose for a second straight month in February, central bank data showed on Friday, mostly due to dollar deposits made by state-run companies for their international trade contracts.

Foreign exchange bank deposits rose $560 million to $63.71 billion last month, the Bank of Korea said.

Deposits denominated in the U.S. dollar inched up $690 million in February to $38.96 billion while those in yuan edged down $100 million to $18.63 billion at the end of last month.

Yuan deposits fell for a fourth straight month in February on an absence of factors boosting investments in the Chinese currency.

The U.S. dollar accounted for 61.2 percent of all foreign exchange deposits while yuan deposits made up 29.2 percent, the central bank data said. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)