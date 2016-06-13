UPDATE 1-Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
SEOUL, June 13 South Korea's foreign currency bank deposits at end-May fell to their lowest level in three months, central bank data showed on Monday, falling by $5.19 billion to $56.85 billion.
The Bank of Korea said the decline was mainly due to state-run businesses withdrawing dollars to redeem maturing offshore bond debt.
In April, foreign exchange deposits had climbed to their highest in five months.
Dollar deposits declined by $4.78 billion to stand at $46.90 billion as of the end of May, a three-month low. It accounted for 82.5 percent of all foreign currency bank deposits.
Deposits denominated in yuan and yen both fell in May, declining to $1.61 billion and $3.40 billion respectively.
The yuan accounted for 2.8 percent of foreign currency deposits in May while the yen made up 6.0 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The "doom loop" between European banks and governments is weakening and investors are gradually discerning between individual bank risk and sovereign risk, European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.