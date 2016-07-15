SEOUL, July 15 Foreign currency bank deposits in
South Korea rose in June, central bank data showed on Friday, as
some businesses appeared to stockpile dollars.
Total deposits edged up $2.8 billion to $59.6 billion as of
end-June, the Bank of Korea said in a statement, the highest in
two months.
Dollar deposits rose $3.1 billion in June to $50.0 billion
while those denominated in the euro dropped $0.9 billion
to $2.7 billion, the data showed.
Euro deposits fell because some institutional investors
withdrew funds, the central bank said.
Meanwhile, yuan deposits rose in June after
falling for two months by $0.3 billion to $1.9 billion as some
foreign bank branches offered high-interest fixed deposit
accounts, the BOK said.
At end-June dollar deposits in the accounted for 83.9
percent of all foreign exchange bank deposits, while the yuan
accounted for 3.2 percent. Euro deposits accounted for 4.6
percent.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)