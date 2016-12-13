SEOUL Dec 13 South Korea's foreign currency
deposits declined in November for a third straight month and to
a five-month low, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as
institutions withdrew funds from dollar and euro
accounts.
Total foreign currency bank deposits slipped to $61.05
billion as of end-November, Bank of Korea (BOK) data showed,
down from $61.82 billion in the previous month. This was the
smallest amount since end-June.
Dollar deposits inched down from $52.74 billion to $52.03
billion over the same period as conglomerates used them for
trade-related settlements and also to repatriate into won
, the data said.
Deposits of euro ticked down from $3.01 billion to $2.80
billion in November as brokerages withdrew euro from their
accounts, the BOK added.
As of end-November, dollar deposits accounted for 85.2
percent of all deposits while the euro accounted for 4.6
percent.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)