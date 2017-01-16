SEOUL Jan 16 South Korea's foreign exchange
bank deposits in December inched down for a fourth straight
month as conglomerates dipped into their dollar-denominated
deposits for trade-related settlements, the central bank said on
Monday.
Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $58.91 billion as of
end-December, down from $61.05 billion in November and marking
the lowest level of deposits since end-May last year, according
to the Bank of Korea.
Dollar deposits fell to $49.66 billion from $52.03 billion
over the same period, the central bank said, as businesses also
withdrew dollars to repatriate for local won payment
purposes.
Overall, foreign exchange deposits held by companies fell to
$48.68 billion in December from $50.48 billion in November,
while those held by individuals inched down to $10.23 billion
from $10.57 billion over the same period.
As of the end of December, dollar deposits accounted for
84.3 percent of all foreign exchange deposits.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)