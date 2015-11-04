GRAPHIC: Employment: link.reuters.com/tyb95w
By Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Nov 4 Beneath South Korea's rosy headline
jobs figures are persistent signs pointing to weak productivity
in the services sector, responsible for more than half of
economic output, and worsening job prospects for the country's
youth.
The employment rate in the first nine months held steady at
a record 60.2 percent in 2014, data released last month showed,
compared with 58.5 percent in 2000 after the Asian financial
crisis. The services sector led the way, employing 37 percent
more in 2015 as of September than in 2000, versus a mere 4
percent increase for the manufacturing sector. As a result, the
services sector's share of total employment jumped to 77 percent
from 69 percent over the period, versus a fall to 17 percent
from 20 percent for the manufacturing sector.
While that may agree with a government keen to make Asia's
fourth-largest economy less dependent on exports of manufactured
goods, each worker in the services sector is actually
contributing much less to the economy than a worker in the
manufacturing industry. And the gap is widening. In 2000-2014,
productivity in the services sector grew 9 percent, compared
with a whopping 68 percent jump in the manufacturing sector,
data from the Korea Productivity Center shows.
Extensive regulations meant to protect small and medium
sized firms in the services sector, on top of government
assistance following the 1997-98 financial crisis, have led to
low productivity and a lack of competitiveness and innovation.
In the third quarter of 2015, even though gross domestic output
expanded faster than expected from the previous three months,
growth in the services sector slowed. "The services sector's
productivity problem is related to a web of regulations," said
JPMorgan Chase economist Lim Ji-won, adding that consequently,
many new business starts and hiring are in areas with low entry
barriers and usually less profitable.
Another problem in the job market is that employment
prospects for the youth are deteriorating, due to intense
competition for limited full-time jobs and a decline in hiring
at top-profile manufacturers. The employment rate for those in
the 15-29 age group has fallen to 41 percent from 43 percent in
2000, while the jobless rate in that age group has risen to a
record 9.5 percent from 8.1 percent.
