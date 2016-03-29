SEOUL South Korean exports in March would likely show improvement from the preceding two months, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"Exports will show improvement in March from January and February," Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said at a forum, without providing details. South Korean exports for the January-February period fell by a combined 15.7 percent over a year earlier.

Yoo said the ministry's internal estimates showed industrial output rebounded from recent weakness, but he did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)