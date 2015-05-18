SEOUL May 18 South Korea's finance minister
urged exporters to China to make a strategic shift to focus on
consumer goods and move away from raw materials and intermediate
goods, that currently account for a major part of sales to South
Korea's biggest export market.
Delivering a speech in Seoul, Finance Minister Choi
Kyung-hwan said sluggish global demand, a weak yen and euro,
along with increased competition from exporters in developing
economies were all posing challenges for South Korea.
"We have a number of policy measures to spur export growth.
But, a strategic change in our exports to China is most urgently
needed," Choi said at an event to showcase South Korean products
on Alibaba Group's Tmall.com online shopping website.
South Korea has suffered falling exports so far this year,
and Choi warned that without a change in strategy the export
sector could lose its role as a "sturdy pillar" for South
Korea's economy.
The finance minister had earlier held private discussions
with Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma, who was also attending the event.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)