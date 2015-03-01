SEOUL, March 1 South Korean exports to the
European Union fell 30.7 percent in February from a year earlier
to mark the fastest decline since January 2012, government data
showed on Sunday.
Shipments to China slipped by 7.7 percent in February while
exports to the United States rose 7.4 percent, both in annual
terms, the trade ministry data showed.
The data also showed exports last month rose 0.8 percent
from a year earlier when excluding oil products and
petrochemical products, while the average exports per working
day were 9.3 percent higher than a year earlier.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)