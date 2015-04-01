SEOUL, April 1 South Korean exports to the
European Union fell 9.7 percent in March from a year earlier,
the third straight month of declining shipments to the bloc,
government estimates showed on Wednesday.
The fall was attributed to weakness in the Russian economy,
a major EU trading partner.
Shipments to China slipped 2.4 percent last month on-year,
but declined at a slower pace compared to a 7.6 percent drop in
February, the trade ministry data showed.
Meanwhile, exports to the U.S. jumped 17.0 percent in March
in annual terms to a three-month high.
