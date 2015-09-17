(Adds quotes)
SEOUL, Sept 18 Senior South Korean economic
policymakers said on Friday the U.S. central bank's decision to
hold interest rates steady meant an elevated level of
uncertainty would continue to affect financial markets for some
time.
South Korea's Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan said
given that uncertainty, authorities would advise financial
institutions to manage liquidity conservatively, even though
they had abundant foreign exchange.
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen had attempted to give a balanced account of
factors influencing the U.S. central bank's future policy
direction.
"A big change to note this time is that the Fed cited global
environments and China," Lee said at a scheduled meeting with
local commercial bank executives. "This made things complicated
for market players and uncertainty remains severe."
Vice-minister Joo said at a meeting with officials from
other financial authorities that administrators would closely
monitor foreign-currency liquidity, including changes in the
costs of borrowing offshore or in repayment conditions.
"Given the lowered inflation projection (for the United
States) and other factors, the pace of U.S. interest-rate
increases will likely be modest even when it begins doing so,"
Joo said at the meeting, which is convened when a major event is
seen influencing financial markets.
Both meetings were held before local financial markets
started trade.
