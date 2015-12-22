SEOUL Dec 22 South Korea's central bank said
the fiscal health of the country's household sector has worsened
slightly as debt growth outpaced income growth in the second
half of the year.
The Bank of Korea said in a biannual report on financial
stability that household debt had increased substantially on
continued activity in the housing market.
"Household income growth has lagged debt growth due to the
country's economic expansion being unable to back (income),"
said Hur Jae-sung, a deputy governor at the central bank in a
press conference.
The Bank of Korea currently sees 2015 GDP growth at 2.7
percent, which would be the weakest growth since 2012.
"Amid this situation, if macroeconomic shocks occur
including sudden interest rate increases, there is a chance
insolvent households may surface centred around small-scale
businesses," the report said.
"There is a need to continuously be wary of households'
financial stability."
Underlying dangers in the financial system have increased
due to the worsening of households' balance sheets, the report
said, but denied the economy faces a risk of households
defaulting anytime soon.
The central bank's report came a day after it released the
results of a survey on household income, which showed South
Korean households spent more of their disposable income on
repaying debt in 2014 than in the previous year.
Separately, the report also called for pre-emptive measures
to address the aging workforce, as the country has one of the
fastest aging populations in the world.
The report pointed out South Koreans had a tendency to cut
down on their debt shortly after retirement, around age 58, by
selling real assets such as real estate.
If the deleveraging pace quickens and the real estate market
is unable to cope with the extra supply, some elderly households
may be unable to pay back their debt.
Although household debt in relation to the aging population
does not pose an imminent risk, pre-emptive measures such as new
job creation for the elderly should be taken to prevent shocks,
said the central bank.
