SEOUL, April 17 South Korea's finance minister said on Monday the economy has been faring better than expected recently on the back of global economic improvements which have led to better exports, production and investment.

However, risks remain from ongoing corporate restructuring, issues regarding North Korea and trade, Minister Yoo Il-ho told his officials in a meeting. He stressed the importance of heightened monitoring of North Korea's movements and the impact of them on the South's economy.

"Recently, tensions surrounding North Korea have grown and there is a chance our economy may be affected by this," said Yoo, calling for "timely responses" when needed. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)