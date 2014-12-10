SEOUL Dec 10 South Korea's top government think
tank cut its economic growth forecasts on Wednesday for both
this year and next, warning that its latest projections faced a
bigger risk of the economy weakening rather than getting
stronger.
The Korea Development Institute said in a scheduled report
that Asia's fourth-largest economy would grow by 3.5 percent
next year after expanding by 3.4 percent this year, both down
from growth of 3.8 percent and 3.7 percent forecast in May.
The new projections are slightly below the central bank's
latest projections of 3.9 percent growth for next year and 3.5
percent growth for this year, although the Bank of Korea is due
to revise its forecasts in January.
The institute cut its forecasts on almost all components of
gross domestic product, including private consumption, capital
investment, exports and imports. But it slightly upgraded its
view on construction investment for both this year and next
year.
Construction spending will probably grow by 4.7 percent next
year after gaining 2.7 percent this year. This was higher than
growth of 3.8 percent and 2.6 percent seen before - a response
to government measures to boost the housing market.
While cutting next year's inflation forecast to 1.8 percent
from the previous 2.3 percent, the institute said inflation
would be just above 1.0 percent when excluding a planned
increase in cigarette prices next year.
It repeated its recent warning that South Korea faced
increasing deflationary risks and repeated its call for an
aggressive policy response from the central bank.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)