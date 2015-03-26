SEOUL, March 27 South Korea may cut interest rates again as early as next month, Goldman Sachs said, changing its forecast for rates to be held steady for the rest of the year following weaker-than-expected economic momentum in the first quarter.

"Along with the weaker momentum and lower inflation, we also expect a further rate cut in 2015 and keep our bearish view on the (Korean won)," it said in a March 26 note to clients.

The rate cut could come as early as April but was more likely in July, it added.

Goldman said the change was based on downgrades to its forecast for the country's 2015 economic growth to 3.3 percent from a previous 3.7 percent, and its view for inflation to come in at 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent.

It added the downgrades were mostly due to weaker indicators during the first quarter, while keeping its forecasts on the won at 1,150, 1,160 and 1,200 per dollar over the three-, six- and 12-month period, respectively.

The won ended onshore trading at 1,108.0 on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea cut its base rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.75 percent early this month in a surprise move to shore up growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Pullin)