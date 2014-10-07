SEOUL Oct 7 Foreigners turned net sellers of
South Korean stocks for the first time in six months in
September as European investors dumped shares, the country's
financial regulator said on Tuesday.
Offshore investors sold a net 0.5 trillion won ($470
million) worth of South Korean shares last month, according to
the Financial Supervisory Service, compared to 2.5 trillion won
of net purchases in August.
Investors in the United Kingdom were the biggest sellers of
South Korean stocks in September, offloading a net 1.0 trillion
won worth in their second straight month of disposals.
Market participants in Germany and Norway were also net
sellers of 0.4 trillion won worth and 0.3 trillion won worth of
shares last month, respectively.
Japanese and U.S. investors braked the fall, net buying 1.0
trillion won and 0.8 trillion won worth of South Korean stocks
in September.
Although the FSS did not give an explanation for the
selloff, concerns over third-quarter profits of chaebols
(family-owned conglomerates) in South Korea have recently led
foreign investors to offload some of their investments in Asia's
fourth-largest economy, analysts say.
Samsung Electronics' third quarter profit
guidance lent extra weight to those concerns after it revealed
earlier on Tuesday its July-September profit would be the lowest
in more than three years and said short-term prospects for
smartphones were uncertain.
Meanwhile, the FSS data showed foreign investors boosted
their holdings of South Korean bonds by 0.5 trillion won in
September, compared to August when they reduced their holdings
by 82 billion won.
Chinese investors put the most money into won-denominated
paper, increasing their holdings by 0.3 trillion. The U.K. and
Malaysia followed, adding 0.2 trillion won each to their
portfolios.
(1 US dollar = 1,063.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by)