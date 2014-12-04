SEOUL Dec 5 Foreign investors turned net buyers of South Korean stocks in November after two months of selling, data from the country's financial regulator showed on Friday, on ramped-up global risk appetite.

Offshore investors bought a net 2.0 trillion won ($1.79 billion) worth of South Korean stocks in November, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.

In October, they sold 2.1 trillion won worth of domestic shares.

Stocks found support from foreigners last month as risk sentiment was buoyed by expectations of abundant liquidity supplies from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan.

U.S. investors led buyers of local stocks last month, making a net purchase of 0.9 trillion won. They were followed by investors in Singapore, with a net 0.5 trillion won, and Ireland with 0.2 trillion won.

At the end of November, the total of South Korean stocks held by foreigners stood at 438.5 trillion won, up 7.9 trillion won from the previous month, the FSS said.

The data showed offshore investors held 31.8 percent of all South Korean stocks at the end of last month, slightly down from 32.1 percent the previous month.

Foreigners boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds for a third consecutive month in November, increasing them by 0.5 trillion won, the FSS said. In October, offshore investors raised their holdings by 1.3 trillion won.

Investors from China put the most money into won-denominated bonds last month, raising their holdings by 0.3 trillion won. It was the fourth straight month China buyers added to their bond holdings.

($1 = 1,115.10 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)