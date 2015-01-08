SEOUL Jan 8 Turbulence in global markets saw
foreign investors in December pull out the biggest amount of
funds from South Korea's financial markets in ten months, data
from the country's financial regulator showed on Thursday.
Foreigners sold a net 2.0 trillion won ($1.82 billion) out
of local bonds and stocks last month, the Financial Supervisory
Service (FSS) said in a statement, the biggest outflow since
February last year.
The bulk of the outflows last month, a net 1.9 trillion won,
were in stocks as offshore investors bailed out of riskier
assets amid a rout in oil prices and broad concerns over global
growth.
Foreigners bought a net 2.0 trillion won worth of Seoul
stocks in November.
South Korean stock prices have been on a steady decline
since late July last year, with sentiment also depressed by
slowing growth in China and a sickly euro zone economy.
Investors in the U.S. were the biggest sellers, offloading a
net 0.7 trillion won worth of stocks, followed by those in the
U.K. and Saudi Arabia with net sales of 0.6 trillion won and 0.3
trillion won respectively, according to the FSS data.
The main bourse was trading down more than 9 percent
shortly after markets opened on Thursday compared to its peak
reached in July 2014.
The FSS data also showed foreign investors lowered their
holdings of South Korean bonds for the first time in four months
in December, though only by a modest 0.1 trillion won.
In November, offshore investors boosted their holdings of
won-denominated bonds by 0.5 trillion won.
Malaysia withdrew the most money, taking out 0.8 trillion
won from their investment in local bonds, FSS said, while China
placed the most money in South Korean bonds for a second
straight month by increasing their holdings by 0.6 trillion won.
The FSS does not provide comments or explanations for the
monthly changes in offshore investments in stocks or bonds.
($1 = 1,097.9100 won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)