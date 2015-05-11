SEOUL May 12 South Korean stocks and bonds saw
offshore inflows for a third straight month in April, data from
the country's financial regulator showed on Tuesday, while
foreign investors made their biggest monthly investment in
shares since late 2013.
Foreigners bought a net 4.7 trillion won ($4.3 billion)
worth of South Korean stocks in April, according to the
Financial Supervisory Service (FSS). This was the highest
monthly purchase since October 2013.
Heightened global liquidity has boosted stock markets in
emerging market economies in recent months and South Korea's
main bourse, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), rose
more than 4 percent in April.
Categorised by country, investors in the United States
bought the largest amount, snapping up a net 2.3 trillion won
worth of South Korean shares. Those in the UK and Ireland
followed, with net purchases of 1.3 trillion won and 0.5
trillion won worth, respectively.
As of end-April, foreigners carried 30.7 percent of all
South Korean stocks.
The same FSS data showed offshore investors boosted their
holdings of South Korean bonds by 0.1 trillion won in April,
compared with a 1.4 trillion won rise seen in March.
Singapore investors topped the list, boosting their
investment in won-denominated bonds by a net 898.5 billion won
last month, followed by China and Switzerland, where investors
raised their investments by 131.6 billion won and 80.5 billion
won in net terms, respectively.
The FSS does not provide any comments on portfolio
movements.
($1 = 1,090.0700 won)
