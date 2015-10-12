SEOUL Oct 13 South Korea saw foreign net
outflows from both its stock and bond markets for the fourth
month in a row in September, according to official data on
Tuesday, as offshore investors adjusted their portfolios ahead
of an expected U.S. rate hike.
Foreign investors lowered their bond holdings by a net 937.0
billion won ($820.27 million) in September, according to the
Financial Supervisory Service, up sharply from 216.0 billion won
in August.
French investors took the most money out of South Korean
bonds in September, reducing their holdings by 638.4 billion
won. They were followed by investors in Switzerland and
Luxembourg, who lowered their holdings by 182.7 billion won and
143.1 billion won, respectively.
Meanwhile, Chinese investors braked the fall by placing the
most money into South Korean bonds last month, boosting their
holdings by 143.9 billion won.
The same FSS data showed foreign investors sold a net 1.8
trillion won worth of South Korean stocks in September, halving
from a 3.9 trillion won selloff seen in August.
Investors in Saudi Arabia sold the biggest amount last
month, dumping a net 946.3 billion won worth of shares.
They were followed by investors in Luxembourg and France,
who sold off a net 463.1 billion won and 378.3 billion won
worth, respectively.
As of end-September, foreigners held 28.6 percent of South
Korean stocks and 6.5 percent of its bonds, said the FSS, which
does not provide explanations for the portfolio movements.
($1 = 1,142.3100 won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)