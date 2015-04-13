SEOUL, April 13 Offshore investors were net
buyers of both South Korean stocks and bonds for a second
straight month, data from the country's financial regulator
showed on Monday, snapping up investments worth more than three
times their value in February.
Foreigners bought a net 2.96 trillion won ($2.70 billion)
worth of local stocks in March, Financial Supervisory Service
data showed, up sharply from a net purchase of 573 billion won
worth of shares in the previous month.
March's net stock purchases by foreigners, who held 30.8
percent of all South Korean shares as of end-March, were the
biggest monthly increase seen since July last year when offshore
investors bought a net 3.58 trillion won worth.
South Korean stocks been rising over the past few months on
hopes of improved first-quarter earnings, most of which will be
through this month.
On the local bond market, foreign investors boosted their
holdings by a net 1.37 trillion won, lifting them for a third
straight month. This was biggest monthly rise seen since a 1.67
trillion won increase in July 2013.
Chinese investors topped the list, boosting their investment
in South Korean bonds by a net 743 billion won in March,
followed by Chile and Singapore, where investors raised their
investments by 338 billion won and 187 billion won in net terms,
respectively.
Offshore investors held 6.9 percent in won-denominated bonds
as of the end of March, ticking up from 6.8 percent in February.
In March, all net inflows of stocks and bonds by foreigners
stood at 4.33 trillion won, up from 1.22 trillion won seen in
February and the largest since a 5.15 trillion won increase in
April last year, according to the FSS.
The FSS does not provide any comments on portfolio
movements, but an FSS official said the changes seen in March
were perceived as "positive."
($1 = 1,095.4000 won)
