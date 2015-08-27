SEOUL Aug 27 The South Korean government is
strengthening its monitoring of all financial markets in case
global volatility rises, and it will actively respond to
stabilise domestic ones if needed, the country's finance
minister said on Thursday.
This includes managing existing capital controls in a
"flexible" manner, said Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan in a
speech opening a treasury bond conference in Seoul.
He gave assurances here was no need to worry about capital
flight from South Korea although there has been a slight
decrease in inflows from offshore this year to buy Korean
treasury bonds. But central banks in major economies have been
steadily buying them, he added.
"We have seen foreign flows to treasury bonds decline a bit
this year, but it is not a situation where we must worry over
capital flight as we are seeing steady flows from major central
banks and global funds," Choi said.
The finance minister pointed out there was a chance external
risks to the local economy could expand or become prolonged due
to the pending rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and China's
decision to devaluate the yuan as well as that
country's economic slowdown.
South Korean stocks and bonds in July saw their biggest
monthly outflow in four years, data from the country's financial
regulator showed earlier this month.
