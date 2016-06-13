SEOUL, June 13 South Korean bonds saw inflows from foreign investors for a third straight month in May, official data released on Monday showed, while foreigners turned sellers of South Korean shares for the first time in three months.

Foreigners boosted their South Korean bond holdings by 888 billion won ($757.29 million) worth in May, according to Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) data, up from 631 billion won worth they invested in April.

Policymakers have been wary of foreign flows as another rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve is looming before year-end, but most central bank or government officials have said the move has largely been priced into market positions.

The FSS data showed investors in Asia and Europe continued to funnel money into South Korean paper in May from April, while treasury bonds and monetary stabilisation bonds both saw inflows last month.

Foreigners carried 70.7 trillion won worth of South Korean treasury bonds as of end-May, or 71.5 percent of all treasury bonds issued, the FSS said.

Meanwhile, the same data showed offshore investors sold 142 billion won worth of South Korean shares in May as concerns about a recovery in the global economy prompted risky-asset dumping last month, compared with 2.03 trillion won worth of purchases made in April.

The last time foreigners had dumped South Korean stocks was in February this year, the FSS said.

Investors in Europe were buyers of South Korean shares for a third straight month, while those in Asia and the Middle East extended their selling spree from April, the data showed. ($1 = 1,172.6000 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)