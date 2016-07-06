SEOUL, July 6 Foreigners took money out of South
Korean bonds in June for the first time since February this
year, official data showed on Wednesday, while stocks saw
inflows over the same period.
Britain's vote to leave the European Union had little effect
on fund flows, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.
Offshore investors lowered their bond holdings by 2.7
trillion won ($2.32 billion) in June, after boosting them by 888
billion won in May.
This fall in holdings was mainly due to a large number of
bonds maturing in June. The FSS said 4.9 trillion won worth of
bonds matured last month.
After the Brexit vote, foreigners were seen selling bonds
for just one day, June 28, and buying until the end of the
month. British-based investors ended up cutting their bond
holdings by just 36 million won in the six days after the Brexit
vote.
As of end-June, U.K. investors held 1.3 trillion won worth
of South Korean bonds, which was 1.4 percent of all offshore
holdings, the FSS said. Foreigners held 6.0 percent of all bonds
in South Korea as of the end of last month.
The same FSS data showed foreigners bought 466 billion won
worth of South Korean shares in June after they sold 142 billion
won worth in May.
After the Brexit vote, investors were seen dumping shares
from June 24 to 28. Afterwards they started buying shares again,
the FSS said.
Both South Korean stocks and bonds saw inflows on July 1.
($1 = 1,164.0300 won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)