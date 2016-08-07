SEOUL Aug 7 Offshore investors were net buyers
both of South Korean stocks and bonds in July, data from the
country's financial watchdog showed on Sunday, after they
lowered their treasury holdings in the previous month.
Foreigners boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by a
net 588 billion won ($530.59 million) after cutting them by
nearly 3 trillion won in June in the wake of Britain's vote to
exit the European Union, according to data from the Financial
Supervisory Service (FSS).
Investment in treasury bonds by foreigners increased by 1.7
trillion won in July while monetary stabilisation bonds saw
outflows of 1.1 trillion won, the FSS said.
As of July, foreigners held 72.5 trillion won worth of South
Korea's treasury bonds, which was 74.9 percent of the country's
treasury debt issued.
The FSS data showed offshore investors last month snapped up
a net 4.1 trillion won of South Korean stocks, the largest
monthly purchase since March. Foreigners were also net buyers in
June.
Analysts said investors flocked to risky assets on the
prospect the U.S. would push back another interest rate hike,
while positive second-quarter earning hopes also boosted
appetite for South Korean shares.
The FSS does not provide commentary on the data it releases.
($1 = 1,108.2000 won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)