SEOUL Jan 16 Foreign investors sold off South
Korean bonds for a fifth straight month in December, though the
pace of sales slowed compared to the previous four months,
official data showed on Monday.
Offshore investors lowered their bond holdings by 527
billion won ($448.36 million) worth in December, according to
the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), compared to outflows of
1.8 trillion won in November.
Investors in the Americas led the sales, while those in
Europe were seen boosting their holdings in December, the FSS
said.
Foreigners reduced their holdings of monetary stabilisation
bonds (MSB) by 1.4 trillion won, while they funnelled 0.8
trillion won into treasury bonds last month.
The FSS said offshore investors sold off short-term bonds in
the second half of 2016 ahead of and after the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in December.
The same data showed foreigners snapped up 1.7 trillion won
worth of shares in December, rebounding from 1.2 trillion won
worth of sales in November. December's stock inflows were the
biggest since August last year.
Demand was strongest from the United States, as investors
there purchased 2.3 trillion won worth.
In 2016, foreigners reduced their holdings of
won-denominated bonds by 12.3 trillion won worth while they
bought 12.1 trillion won worth of South Korean shares.
($1 = 1,175.3900 won)
