SEOUL Jan 16 Foreign investors sold off South Korean bonds for a fifth straight month in December, though the pace of sales slowed compared to the previous four months, official data showed on Monday.

Offshore investors lowered their bond holdings by 527 billion won ($448.36 million) worth in December, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), compared to outflows of 1.8 trillion won in November.

Investors in the Americas led the sales, while those in Europe were seen boosting their holdings in December, the FSS said.

Foreigners reduced their holdings of monetary stabilisation bonds (MSB) by 1.4 trillion won, while they funnelled 0.8 trillion won into treasury bonds last month.

The FSS said offshore investors sold off short-term bonds in the second half of 2016 ahead of and after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in December.

The same data showed foreigners snapped up 1.7 trillion won worth of shares in December, rebounding from 1.2 trillion won worth of sales in November. December's stock inflows were the biggest since August last year.

Demand was strongest from the United States, as investors there purchased 2.3 trillion won worth.

In 2016, foreigners reduced their holdings of won-denominated bonds by 12.3 trillion won worth while they bought 12.1 trillion won worth of South Korean shares. ($1 = 1,175.3900 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)