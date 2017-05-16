SEOUL May 17 Offshore investors' buying spree of South Korean bonds lasted through a fourth straight month in April, with investment mostly focused on treasury paper, official data showed on Tuesday.

Bond holdings by foreign investors rose by a net 1.4 trillion won ($1.25 billion) in April, less than the 2.6 trillion won net increase in March, according to Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) data.

Demand for South Korean bonds were strongest in Asia, where investors purchased 41.2 trillion won. Investors in European regions bought 34.6 trillion won and those in the U.S. region 13.1 trillion won.

By categories, investors purchased 1.3 trillion won worth of treasury bonds and 0.8 trillion won worth of monetary stabilisation bonds (MSBs).

