SEOUL, June 16 South Korea said on Thursday it
will ease one of the key capital controls implemented after the
2008-2009 global financial crisis as concerns grow over possible
capital outflows in the face of higher interest rates in the
U.S..
The cap on the foreign currency forward positions local
banks can hold will be raised to 40 percent from the current 30
percent starting July, a joint statement from the finance
ministry and regulatory agencies said on Thursday.
For foreign banks, the same ceiling will be raised to 200
percent from the current 150 percent.
This will be the first easing in the rule since it was first
implemented in 2010. The last time the capital control rule was
tightened was in January 2013.
"We've seen a weakening in capital inflows since the second
half of last year due to monetary policy tightening in the
U.S.," the statement said.
"Going forward, we see the possibility of capital outflows
increasing on political and economic risks like the Brexit
referendum, the U.S. presidential election and rate hikes
there."
The statement said the current system faced limits should
another global crisis emerge and banks run into low liquidity.
The announcement came just hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve
kept interest rates unchanged and signalled it still planned to
raise rates twice in 2016.
The risk of banks' short-term foreign exchange debt or
forwards trading surging on the policy change was low, the
authorities said, as the currency derivative holdings for local
banks stood at 5.8 percent of their capital and 58.6 percent for
foreign banks at end-April.
The statement also confirmed a Reuters report that South
Korea will require local banks to hold 60 percent of their
foreign currency exposure in liquid assets starting next year,
when banks will be required to observe the foreign currency
liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), a Basel III regulation aimed at
promoting resilience against liquidity risk.
The ratio requires banks to hold high-quality assets that
can readily be converted into cash within 30 days. The LCR will
not be applied to foreign banks operating in South Korea or to
banks with foreign exchange debt of less than 5 percent of their
total debt, and that debt is less than $500 million.
The LCR will be hiked by 10 percentage points each year
until it reaches 80 percent in 2019.
A smaller ratio will be applied to some state-run banks like
the Industrial Bank of Korea next year as an exception, the
statement said.
The joint statement was issued by Ministry of Finance, the
Bank of Korea, the Financial Services Commission and the
Financial Supervisory Service.
