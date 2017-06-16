Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
SEOUL, June 16 South Korea's central bank was suspected of selling dollars to slow the won's fall towards the close of onshore trade, multiple traders said on Friday.
The South Korean won ended at a five-week low on Friday as investors anticipated the dollar to remain strong following jobs data that could increase the chance of another U.S. interest rate hike before the end of this year.
The won closed at 1,134.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.9 percent compared to Thursday's close.
The currency touched as low as 1,138.2 per dollar. (Reporting by Yena Park; Writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.