SEOUL South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent during the July-September quarter from the previous three-month period, revised central bank data showed on Thursday, just above a 1.2 percent rise estimated earlier.

Over a year earlier, South Korea's gross domestic product expanded by 2.7 percent in the third quarter, the Bank of Korea data showed, also higher than its advanced estimate of 2.6 percent released on Oct. 23.

The revised quarterly growth was the fastest since the June quarter of 2010 for Asia's fourth-largest economy and more than four times as fast as the 0.3 percent expansion seen during the April-June period.

