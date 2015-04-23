* Q1 GDP +0.8 pct s/adj q/q (Reuters poll +0.7 pct)
* Q1 GDP +2.4 pct y/y (Reuters poll +2.4 pct)
* Weak exports, poor budget revenue pose risks
* Markets price in another interest rate cut
(Updates after news conference, new details, markets)
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, April 23 South Korea's economic growth
picked up in January to March after plunging in last-quarter
2014, but the economy still faces challenges such as a slowing
China and poor domestic tax revenue.
The central bank trimmed its benchmark interest rate in
March for the third time in less than a year to a record-low
1.75 percent, but markets have already priced in yet another
rate cut soon to sustain the shaky recovery.
The Bank of Korea's first official estimates out on
Thursday showed gross domestic product grew a seasonally
adjusted 0.8 percent quarter on quarter, led by a dramatic
upswing in construction spending.
GDP growth was sharply up from a 0.3 percent rise in the
December quarter and just above a median 0.7 percent gain tipped
in a Reuters survey of 22 analysts. But it was far from strong,
given the unusually weak reading for final-quarter 2014.
"The economic outlook for Korea remains challenging.
Household consumption growth has not recovered, while weak
global demand is forecast to constrain trade," said Ronald Man,
economist at HSBC in Hong Kong. "
Man expects another cut in the Bank of Korea's base rate
to a record low of 1.50 percent before the end of
September. South Korea's 1-year treasury bonds
yield 1.698 percent, lower than the central bank's current
policy rate of 1.75 percent.
DISTORTIONS AND ANXIETY
First-quarter growth was led by a whopping 7.5 percent rise
in construction spending on-quarter - the strongest in 14 years
- but it fell short of recovering all of the 7.8 percent drop
seen in the final quarter of 2014.
Reflecting these distortions, gross domestic product during
the January-March period grew just 2.4 percent from the
comparable period of 2014, down from a 2.7 percent rise in the
fourth quarter and below a five-year average of 3.8 percent.
Globally low energy prices, and the recovering local housing
and stock markets should the boost spending power of South
Korean households, but actual consumption may still be muted by
the lack of public confidence in recovery.
"I know there are some good things happening in the economy
but it's the sentiment that matters and I notice from my guests
that they are worried about the future," said Oh Hyun-joo, a
taxi driver in Seoul.
(Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi; Writing by Choonsik Yoo;
Editing by Eric Meijer)